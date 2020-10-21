Best Buy's 60 Hour Amazon Sale Day 2: More Prime Day Deals Return

It used to be that Amazon was the only retailer running huge Amazon sales, but 2020 isn't an ordinary year, so Best Buy is getting in on the action any way it can. Indeed, Best Buy kicked off a 60 hour Amazon sale yesterday with deals that run through, October 22nd at 12:59pm EST. It includes Prime Day / Black Friday level deals on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV devices, 4K TVs from Samsung and LG, and more. New deals have been added for Day 2.

You can shop Best Buy's 60 hour Amazon sale right here. Some the standout deals are highlighted below. If you missed on on Prime Day deals for the Echo Dot, Echo Show, Ring security devices and 4K TVs with Fire TV, then consider this your second opportunity.

Alexa and Kindle Devices

Televisions / Fire TV

Fire edition TVs are priced as low as $79.99. You can shop the entire collection of deals right here. Some highlights are listed below.

Amazon - Fire TV Recast 500GB ($100 off)

Amazon - Fire TV Recast 1TB ($100 off)

Amazon - Fire TV Cube 16GB 2nd Gen Streaming Media Player ($40 off)

Insignia - 55" - 4K UHD TV - Smart - LED - with HDR ($110 off)

Samsung - 43" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($20 off)

Samsung - 75" Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($50 off)

Samsung - 82" Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($600 off)

Hisense - 43" Class H55 Series LED Full HD Smart Android TV ($20 off)

LG - 55" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV ($20 off)

Security Devices

Networking

Given the current coronavirus situation, many retailers are spreading out their Black Friday deals this year. Best Buy has gone so far as to offer guaranteed Black Friday pricing on a rolling collection of deals for My Best Buy members. If you aren't a member, you can sign up here for free.

