Best Buy Launches a One-Day Black Friday Flash Sale
Best Buy has been running their full-on Black Friday deals all month long, but now they're adding Black Friday sales inside sales with a one-day Treat Yourself event that ends tonight, November 11th-12th at 9:59pm PST (12:59am EST). The sale includes over 200 new items that cover everything from tvs to smartphones.
The new items in Best Buy's Treat Yourself flash sale are on top of their ongoing collection of Black Friday deals. You can shop the entire lineup of sales right here. We've picked out a handful of top items available in the flash sale to get you started. We're especially fond of the MSI gamimg laptop deal, which delivers quite a bit of horsepower for only $899 ($300 off).
- MSI - GF65 15.6" Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7 - 8GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 512GBSolid State Drive) ($300 off)
- Save $400 on Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G (Verizon)
- Insignia - 39" Class LED HD Smart Fire TV Edition TV ($130 off)
- iRobot - Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum ($200 off)
- Fitbit - Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker ($30 off)
- Bella Pro Series - 6.3-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer ($50 off)
- Dyson - Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum - Copper - $150 off
- Save on nearly 200 video games - especially good for the Nintendo Switch
Again, you can shop Best Buy's entire Treat Yourself and Black Friday sale right here. You can check out more of Best Buy's upcoming deals via their Black Friday ad.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.