Best Buy Launches a One-Day Black Friday Flash Sale

Best Buy has been running their full-on Black Friday deals all month long, but now they're adding Black Friday sales inside sales with a one-day Treat Yourself event that ends tonight, November 11th-12th at 9:59pm PST (12:59am EST). The sale includes over 200 new items that cover everything from tvs to smartphones.

The new items in Best Buy's Treat Yourself flash sale are on top of their ongoing collection of Black Friday deals. You can shop the entire lineup of sales right here. We've picked out a handful of top items available in the flash sale to get you started. We're especially fond of the MSI gamimg laptop deal, which delivers quite a bit of horsepower for only $899 ($300 off).

Again, you can shop Best Buy's entire Treat Yourself and Black Friday sale right here. You can check out more of Best Buy's upcoming deals via their Black Friday ad.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.