LEGO Has Released a Ton of New Sets For August 2021
Fire up your credit cards because LEGO has dropped over 100 new sets for their latest August launch event. Naturally, the lineup includes new sets from Star Wars, Super Mario, Marvel, and more. It's all pretty overwhelming, but everything you need to know about the LEGO drop can be found right here.
If you want to dive right in, you can find all of LEGO's new sets the "Available Now" section. While you're at it, make sure to check out LEGO's offers to discover what free gifts they have on tap for the event. Some of the new LEGO sets are also available here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at Entertainment Earth. A breakdown of our favorite sets from the lineup can be found below broken down by category.
Star Wars LEGO Sets:
- 75312 Boba Fett's Starship - $49.99
- 75309 Republic Gunship - $349.99
- 75315 Imperial Light Cruiser - $159.99
- 75314 The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle - $99.99
- 75296 Darth Vader's Meditation Chamber - $69.99
- 75310 Duel on Mandalore - $19.99
Super Mario LEGO Sets:
- 71387 Adventures With Luigi Starter Course - $59.99 / Pre-orders are currently live on Amazon and Walmart
- 71391 Bowser's Airship Expansion Set - $99.99 / Pre-orders are currently live on Amazon and Walmart
- 71388 Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set - $29.99
- 71389 Lakitu Sky World Expansion Set - $39.99
- 71390 Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set - $69.99
- 71392 Frog Mario Power-Up Pack - $9.99
- 71393 Bee Mario Power-Up Pack - $9.99
- 71394 Character Packs – Series 3 - $4.99
Marvel LEGO Sets:
- 6193 The Guardians' Ship - $149.99
- 76200 Bro Thor's New Asgard - $29.99
- 76191 Infinity Gauntlet - $69.99
- 76190 Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem - $39.99
- 76201 Captain Carter & The Hydra Stomper- $29.99
- 76192 Avengers Endgame Final Battle - $69.99
- 76194 Tony Stark’s Sakaarian Iron Man - $34.99
LEGO Ideas and Miscellaneous:
- 21328 LEGO Ideas Seinfeld Jerry's Apartment - $79.99 (Currently available to pre-order for VIPs)
- 10279 Volkswagen T2 Camper Van - $179.99
- 10289 Bird of Paradise Flowers Set - $99.99
The LEGO sets listed above are only a fraction of what launched August 1st, so make sure to check out what's new at LEGO.com to find all of the hidden gems.
