Book Your Ticket For The LEGO Ideas Orient Express Train Set

The original Orient Express was an iconic luxury train that carried passengers across Europe to Istanbul from 1883 to 1977. It has captured the imagination of the adventurous for 140 years, a mystique that has been fueled by appearances in countless movies and books over the years. The most recent example was the climactic scene in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, and if you saw what happened to the train in that film, you'll undoubtedly find putting everything back together in LEGO's new Orient Express set (21344) extra satisfying.

The set was designed by 27-year old Paris-based, LEGO fan Thomas Lajon, as part of the LEGO Ideas program. It includes 2540 pieces that allow you to build the main locomotive, tender, dining and sleeping cars. You can remove the roofs to view detailed interiors with elements like inlaid wood panels, cut glass mirrors, and more. Eight LEGO minifigures are included to represent a chef, staff, and passengers.

The 21344 LEGO Ideas Orient Express set will be available to order starting on November 30th / December 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $299.99. It will make an outstanding holiday gift, as will the massive Avengers Tower LEGO set is launching on Black Friday.

Talking about his design, Thomas Lajon said, "I have always been a great fan of locomotives, sailing ships and ocean liners. As a child, I collected everything related to them. Years later, my girlfriend encouraged me to get back in touch with LEGO bricks and knowing my love for trains, she encouraged me to make one. Obviously, I chose to make the Orient Express. A sumptuous French train, at the heart of many stories."