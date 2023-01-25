New Disney 100 Princess Funko Pops Launch at Funko Fair 2023

The Walt Disney Company is turning 100 this year, and a momentous milestone such as this must be celebrated with merch. Disney has already begun that process with their Disney100 collection, which includes clothing, accessories, and collectibles that are dripping with metallic, platinum style. Earlier this month, they also partnered with Funko for the first wave of Disney100 Pop figures, which features classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. For wave 2, which debuted today at Funko Fair 2023, Disney Princesses are getting in on the fun.

Wave 2 includes Funko Pop figures, Movie Moments, and Pop Rides figures featuring the likes of Snow White, Elsa, Cinderella, Tiana, Mary Poppins, Walt Disney with Dumbo and more. A breakdown of the collection can be found below along with links where they can be pre-ordered (automatic free US shipping on orders $39+ and 10% off in-stock at Entertainment Earth). Exclusives are highlighted.

You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Pops released during Funko Fair 2023 right here via our master list.

As noted, the first wave of Disney100 Funko Pops go all the way back to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, which was the first mascot created by Walt Disney and the prototype for Mickey Mouse. The vintage character Pops feature black and white deco, and wave 1 includes standard Funko Pops, Pop Movie Posters, Movie Moments and SODA. These figures include the following:

The Disney100 celebration will continue throughout 2023, and you can expect to see more merch to drop here at shopDisney. Naturally, there will be plenty of events at the parks as well, and you can keep up with all of it right here.