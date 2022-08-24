Disney Villains Deluxe Funko Pop Series Continues With Exclusive Yzma and Kronk
Funko has reached the halfway point in a series of Hot Topic exclusive Deluxe Pops that assemble a team of legendary Disney Villains. The third of what will eventually be a six Pop figure collection is Yzma and Kronk from 2000 animated film The Emperor's New Groove. Pre-order details for all of the current Disney Villains Pop figures in the series can be found below. Based on the teaser image, it shouldn't be difficult to figure out which evil-doers will be joining the team in the coming months.
- The Emperor's New Groove Pop! Yzma & Kronk ($29.90) – Pre-order at Hot Topic
- The Lion King Pop! Deluxe Scar With Hyenas ($29.90) - Pre-order at Hot Topic
- Hercules Pop! Deluxe Hades With Pain & Panic ($29.90) – Order at Hot Topic
If you're unfamiliar with The Emperor's New Groove, you can stream it now on Disney+. Note that the film also got an exclusive VHS Funko Pop cover back in April. More details about that series can be found here.
"Emperor Kuzco (voiced by David Spade) is turned into a llama by his devious advisor, Yzma (Eartha Kitt), and her hunky henchman, Kronk (Patrick Warburton). Now the ruler who once had it all must form an unlikely alliance with a pleasant peasant named Pacha (John Goodman). Together, they must overcome their differences as they embark on a hilarious, "groovy" adventure."
You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include:
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Funko Pops Have Arrived on Schedule
- Sinister 6 Funko Pop Series Continues With Exclusive Electro
- Funko Pop and LEGO Advent Calendars For 2022: Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, and More
- Funko's Boruto Hokage Rock Pop Figure Exclusive Set Continues With Tobirama Senju