Disney Villains Deluxe Funko Pop Series Continues With Exclusive Yzma and Kronk

Funko has reached the halfway point in a series of Hot Topic exclusive Deluxe Pops that assemble a team of legendary Disney Villains. The third of what will eventually be a six Pop figure collection is Yzma and Kronk from 2000 animated film The Emperor's New Groove. Pre-order details for all of the current Disney Villains Pop figures in the series can be found below. Based on the teaser image, it shouldn't be difficult to figure out which evil-doers will be joining the team in the coming months.

If you're unfamiliar with The Emperor's New Groove, you can stream it now on Disney+. Note that the film also got an exclusive VHS Funko Pop cover back in April. More details about that series can be found here.

"Emperor Kuzco (voiced by David Spade) is turned into a llama by his devious advisor, Yzma (Eartha Kitt), and her hunky henchman, Kronk (Patrick Warburton). Now the ruler who once had it all must form an unlikely alliance with a pleasant peasant named Pacha (John Goodman). Together, they must overcome their differences as they embark on a hilarious, "groovy" adventure."

