Disney and Casetify Launch a Mickey Mouse Club iPhone Accessory Collection

Apple iPhone accessory maker Casetify has joined forces with brands such as Pokemon and Hello Kitty in recent months, but their new partnership with Disney is the biggest yet. A collection of special edition Mickey Mouse Club-themed designs that are pulled directly from Disney archives (some of which are vintage) are on the way, with features like floaty icons, puffy silhouettes and more.

These Disney designs will be available on a wide range of devices including iPhone models, Samsung Android phone models, AirPods, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, Wireless Chargers, 2-in-1 Grip Stands, and Casetify's new UV Sanitizer. Some of the items also feature customizable elements like monograms and personalized text.

Disney fans can preview the collection here at the Casetify website and join a waitlist that will give you first dibs on the new merch when it launches on January 20th. Items in previous Casetify partnerships have sold out quickly, so you'll want to take advantage of the early access if you see something you like. Personally, we're into some of the jumbled designs that pack the cases with Mickey Mouse illustrations.

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the world’s most beloved companies, channeling both CASETiFY and Disney’s shared passion for creativity and imagination in this new collection,” said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. “Inviting Disney to join our community calls for a major celebration, and we can’t wait to reveal our modern take on classic Disney icons.”

