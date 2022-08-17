Disney's Halloween 2022 Shop Is Open For Business: New Items Added

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's that time of the year again! You know we're getting close to Halloween when Disney sets up their spooky shop, and they've done just that with a new crop of costumes, decorations, accessories, and more. Naturally, fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, and Hocus Pocus will be especially excited about the new offerings.

You can shop Disney's official Halloween Shop right here, and we've picked out some of our favorite items in the list below. This includes some fantastic new items that have been added since the Halloween shop opened earlier this month. Keep in mind that orders of $75 or more will ship free using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Speaking of Hocus Pocus, a sequel to the beloved film, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, is headed to Disney+ on September 30th. a synopsis for the upcoming film can be found below.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. "Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Belisa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Tony Hale ("Veep"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Good Boys"), Juju Brener ("Vanquish"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), written by Jen D'Angelo ("Happy Together," "Workaholics") and produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray"), Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise) and David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky") serving as executive producers.