Complete Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z Manga Box Sets Are Over 40% Off

Last year, the entire Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z manga saga arrived in two enormous box sets going for $139.99 and $219.99 respectively. However, at the time of writing, Amazon has the Dragon Ball Complete Box Set on sale for $80.99, which is a whopping 42% off. You can also get the Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set right here for $129.74 (41% off). The sets include all of the volumes along with an exclusive poster and collector's booklet. A complete breakdown of the contents of each set can be found below.

Dragon Ball Complete Box Set: Vols. 1-16: "The Dragon Ball Complete Box Set contains all 16 volumes of the original manga that kicked off the global phenomenon. Also includes an exclusive double-sided poster and collector’s booklet featuring fun Dragon Ball trivia and guides as well as an interview with its legendary creator.

Legend has it that if all seven of the precious orbs called “Dragon Balls” are gathered together, an incredibly powerful dragon god will appear to grant one wish. Unfortunately, the orbs are scattered across the world, making them extremely difficult to collect. Enter 16-year-old Bulma, a scientific genius who has constructed a radar to detect the exact locations of the Dragon Balls. She’s on a mission to find all seven orbs, but first she must convince young Son Goku to join her on her quest. With a monkey tail, superhuman strength and a magic staff for a weapon, Son Goku is ready to set out on the adventure of a lifetime…"

Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set: Vols. 1-26: "The Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set contains all 26 volumes of the manga that propelled the global phenomenon that started with Dragon Ball into one of the world’s most recognizable and best-selling manga. Also includes an exclusive double-sided poster and collector’s booklet featuring fun Dragon Ball Z trivia and guides as well as an interview with its legendary creator.

Son Goku is the greatest hero on Earth. Five years after defeating the demon king Piccolo, he’s grown up and had a family—he’s married, and he has a child, Son Gohan. But what is the real reason for Goku’s incredible strength? A visitor from outer space arrives bearing terrible news—Goku is an alien, and the visitor, Raditz, is Goku’s brother! When Raditz turns out to be a ruthless killer, Goku must fight his incredibly strong brother to save his family and the entire human race. A surprising alliance may be Earth’s last hope: Goku will team up with his old enemy Piccolo...archenemies united to save the world!"

On a related note, chess battles just got a lot more intense now that you can play with characters from the Dragon Ball Z anime. The set features a themed board and 18 awesome-looking, full-color busts with the following heroes and villains representing traditional chess pieces:

Heroes: Goku as King, Vegeta as Queen, Gohan & Piccolo as Bishops, Gotenks & Future Trunks as Knights, Android 18 & Krillin as Rooks and Super Ghost Kamikaze as Pawns.

Villains: Buu as King, Cell as Queen, Frieza & Android 19 as Bishops, Raditz & Nappa as Knights, Bojack & Broly as Rooks and Saibaiman as Pawns.

The Dragon Ball Z Collector's Chess Set is a GameStop exclusive that's available to order here for $47.99 after an instant savings of 20% that's triggered by a promotion they are currently running on collectibles. In addition to the discount, shipping is free.

