Dungeons & Dragons Books Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon

Amazon is running another buy two, get one free sale than includes hundreds of items across numerous categories like Blu-rays, video games, and books. This includes tons of Dungeons & Dragons titles that range from all three core rulebooks to the official D&D cookbook. What's more, many of the items are heavily discounted on top of the B2G1 free sale.

You can Amazon's entire B2G1 free sale right here while it lasts - just search for "Dungeons & Dragons" or "Dungeons and Dragons" in the sale search bar to bring up the titles. Alternatively, you could simply skip down to our list below. That's where you'll find a breakdown of the biggest Dungeons and Dragons titles that are eligible for Amazon's B2G1 free sale. Note that titles can be added or removed at any time, and we'll update the list as the sale progresses. After the list you'll find a list of standout D&D deals on Amazon - including one on the brand new Tasha's Cauldron of Everything.

The best B2G1 D&D Deals:

You can shop the buy 2, get 1 free sale here on Amazon.

Dungeons & Dragons Book Deals on Amazon

D&D Core Rulebooks Gift Set: Only $91.99

With special foil cover editions of all three Dungeons & Dragons core rulebooks, this set makes the perfect holiday gift for the tabletop gamers on your holiday shopping list - or a great upgrade for yourself!

The Players Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual – along with a dungeon master screen and slipcase to hold it all is a steal at $91.99. Just keep in mind that all three of the standard core rulebooks are also part of this B2G1 free sale.

» See what's included in the set

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden - Save 50%

A campaign module designed for characters from 1-12, Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden is one of the newest modules for D&D 5th Edition. Dubbed one of the most challenging series of adventures in the entire Dungeons & Dragon Series, the story features multiple points of entry and many branches of decision points.

The adventure takes place in Icewind Dale, located on the northern end of the Sword Coast below the Sea of Moving Ice. The outlying arctic region is home to a confederation of ten villages known in the D&D world as the Ten Towns and a handful of barbaric tribes, both of which feature in the adventure.

Characterized a gothic horror story of sorts, the writing and design team took some of their storyline inspiration from old horror movies like John Carpenter's The Thing and Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. The storyline features multiple secrets for players to discover.

» Get it for 50% off on Amazon

Tasha's Cauldron of Everything – 53% Off

A major new rules expansion dubbed Tasha's Cauldron of Everything launched on November 17th, and it includes 22 new subclasses, as well as reprints of the Artificer class and five subclasses previously found in other Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks. The rulebook also contains new optional rules for customizing a player character, which will allow players to change racial traits such as ability score modifiers or even create a custom lineage that's totally removed from Dungeons & Dragons' existing rules. You can check out our review here.

Tasha's Cauldron of Everything isn't part of Amazon's B2G1 free Dungeons & Dragons sale, you can get it for 53% off at the moment after a $6.14 bonus coupon.

» View this deal on Amazon

How to Find More D&D Deals

Again, you can highlight the Dungeons and Dragons titles by using the sale search bar, or simply check out our list above for the top titles. Note that tiles might be added or removed at any time.

The D&D books are only a small part of the items that are available in Amazon's sale, so head here to shop them all. You can mix and match the D&D books with any of the eligible titles.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.