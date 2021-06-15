The Friday the 13th Collection Blu-ray Box Set Is Cheaper Than Ever

By Sean Fallon

The Friday the 13th Blu-ray Collection includes all 12 films on 16 discs, plus all of the previously released bonus materials, a bunch of new bonus materials (full details below), a fancy slipcase (each film also comes in a separate Blu-ray case with the original theatrical artwork), a 40-page collectible booklet, new 4K transfers of Parts 1-4, and more. It also happens to be only $99.99 right now, which is 37% off list and an all-time low.

The new Friday the 13th Blu-ray boxed set is available here on Amazon while the sale lasts. Keep tabs here at Walmart for a price match in the event that it sells out on Amazon. The full breakdown of the set and its special features can be found below.

DISCS ONE & TWO: Friday the 13th (1980)

  • NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative (Theatrical Cut And Unrated Cut)
  • Audio Commentary With Director Sean S. Cunningham, Screenwriter Victor Miller, And More (Unrated Cut)
  • Fresh Cuts: New Tales From Friday The 13th
  • The Man Behind The Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham
  • A Friday The 13th Reunion
  • Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 1
  • Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
  • TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
  • S. Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
  • K. Radio Spot (NEW To The Set)
  • S. Theatrical Trailer
  • International Theatrical Trailer (NEW To The Set)

DISC THREE: Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

  • NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
  • Amy Steel Podcast Interview
  • Inside Crystal Lake Memories: The Book
  • Friday's Legacy: Horror Conventions
  • Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 2
  • Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
  • Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
  • TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
  • Theatrical Trailer

DISC FOUR: Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982)

  • NEW 4K Scan From The Original Film Elements
  • In 2D And A NEW 3D Version
  • Audio Commentary With Actors Larry Zerner, Paul Kratka, Richard Brooker, And Dana Kimmell
  • Fresh Cuts: 3D Terror
  • Legacy Of The Mask
  • Slasher Films: Going For The Jugular
  • Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 3
  • Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
  • TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
  • Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
  • Theatrical Trailer

DISC FIVE: Friday the 13th: The FInal Chapter (1984)

  • NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
  • Audio Commentary With Director Joe Zito, Screenwriter Barney Cohen, And Editor Joel Goodman
  • Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch
  • Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 4
  • Slashed Scenes With Audio Commentary By Director Joseph Zito
  • Jason's Unlucky Day: 25 Years After Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter
  • The Lost Ending
  • The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part I
  • Jimmy's Dead Dance Moves
  • Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
  • TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
  • Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
  • Theatrical Trailer

DISC SIX: Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)

  • NEW Audio Commentary With Melanie Kinnaman, Deborah Voorhees, And Tiffany Helm
  • Audio Commentary With Director/Co-screenwriter Danny Steinmann, Actors John Shepherd And Shavar Ross
  • Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)
  • Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 5
  • The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part II
  • New Beginnings: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part V
  • Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
  • TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
  • Theatrical Trailer

DISC SEVEN: Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

  • NEW Audio Commentary With Thom Mathews, Vinny Gustaferro, Kerry Noonan, Cynthia Kania, And CJ Graham
  • Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin
  • Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin, Actor Vincent Guastaferro, And Editor Bruce Green
  • Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)
  • Lost Tales From Camp Blood - Part 6
  • The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part III
  • Jason Lives: The Making Of Friday The 13th: Part VI
  • Meeting Mr. Voorhees
  • Slashed Scenes
  • Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
  • TV Spots (New to the Set)
  • Theatrical Trailer

DISC EIGHT: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1987)

  • Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And Actor Kane Hodder
  • Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And actors Lar Park Lincoln And Kane Hodder
  • Jason's Destroyer: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VII
  • Mind Over Matter: The Truth About Telekinesis
  • Makeover By Maddy: Need A Little Touch-Up Work, My A**
  • Slashed Scenes With Introduction
  • Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spot (NEW To The Set)

DISC NINE: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

  • Audio Commentary With Director Rob Hedden
  • Audio Commentary With Actors Scott Reeves, Jensen Daggett, And Kane Hodder
  • New York Has A New Problem: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VIII – Jason Takes Manhattan
  • Slashed Scenes
  • Gag Reel
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots (NEW To The Set)

DISCS TEN & ELEVEN: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

  • NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements (Theatrical Version)
  • NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements With HD inserts (Unrated Version)
  • NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Adam Marcus, And Kane Hodder
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke
  • Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Screenwriter Dean Lorey
  • Additional TV Footage With NEW Optional Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke
  • Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots (NEW To The Set)

DISC TWELVE: Jason X (2002)

  • NEW Audio Commentary With Kane Hodder, Writer Todd Farmer, And Peter Bracke
  • NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Kane Hodder, Kristi Angus, And Todd Farmer
  • Audio Commentary With Director Jim Isaac, Writer Todd Farmer, And Producer Noel Cunningham
  • The Many Lives Of Jason Voorhees – A Documentary On The History Of Jason
  • By Any Means Necessary: The Making Of Jason X – Making-Of/Production Documentary
  • Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spot (NEW To The Set)

DISC THIRTEEN: Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

  • Audio Commentary With Director Ronny Yu, Actors Robert Englund And Ken Kirzinger
  • 21 Deleted/Alternate Scenes, Including The Original Opening And Ending With Optional Commentary By Director Ronny Yu And Executive Producer Douglas Curtis
  • Behind-The-Scenes Coverage Of The Film's Development – Including Screenwriting, Set Design, Makeup, Stunts, And Principal Photography
  • Visual Effects Exploration
  • My Summer Vacation: A Visit To Camp Hackenslash
  • Pre-Fight Press Conference At Bally’s Casino In Las Vegas
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • Music Video: Ill Nino "How Can I Live"

DISC FOURTEEN: Friday the 13th (2009)

  • Hacking Back/Slashing Forward – Remembering The Groundbreaking Original Movie
  • Terror Trivia Track With Picture-In-Picture Comments From The Cast And Crew
  • The Rebirth Of Jason Voorhees – A Look At The Making Of
  • Additional Slashed Scenes
  • The Best 7 Kills

DISC FIFTEEN: BONUS DISC (#1)

  • NEW Interview With Composer Harry Manfredini
  • NEW Location Featurette On Parts 1 & 2
  • The Friday The 13th Chronicles – An 8-Part Featurette
  • Secrets Galore Behind The Gore – A 3-Part Featurette
  • Crystal Lake Victims Tell All!
  • Tales From The Cutting Room Floor
  • Friday The 13th Artifacts And Collectibles
  • Jason Forever – Q&A With Ari Lehman, Warrington Gillette, C.J. Graham, And Kane Hodder

DISC SIXTEEN: BONUS DISC (#2)

  • Scream Queens: Horror Heroines Exposed (2014) – Including Interviews With Adrienne King And Melanie Kinnaman (78 minutes)
  • Slice And Dice: The Slasher Film Forever (2013) – Including Interviews With Corey Feldman And John Carl Buechler (75 minutes)
  • Trailer Reel – All 12 Trailers In A Row
  • Friday The 13th (2009) TV Spots
  • Friday The 13th (2009) Electronic Press Kit

