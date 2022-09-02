Funko Back to The Future Glow Doc Pop and Tee Set Is Up for Pre-Order
Funko has opened up pre-orders for a Back to the Future Pop & Tee set that includes a glow-in-the-dark variant of the Doc with mind reading helmet Pop figure that was released in 2020. The t-shirt design features the same Pop figure with Doc Brown's famous "Great Scott" catchphrase.
You can reserve a copy of the Back to the Future Pop & Tee set here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 in sizes small to x-large. Just use the dropdown to pick your size, and keep in mind that x-large and large will likely be the first to go. Also keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout. You can shop the rest of EE's new Pop figure releases right here if you need something to put you over the top.
Speaking of new Pop figure releases, Funko has been grinding as usual. You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest new Funko Pops right here. Some recent headlines include:
- Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Funko Pops Wave 3 Is Up for Pre-Order
- Naruto Funko Pop Exclusive Double Feature: Killer Bee and Young Kakashi with Chidori
- Sinister 6 Funko Pop Series Continues With Exclusive Kraven the Hunter
- The Sopranos Funko Pops Are Finally Here