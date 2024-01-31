Funko Drops An Invincible Pop Moment Exclusive And New Marvel Comic Covers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As part of this week's lineup of Funko Wednesday Pop drops, several notable superhero-themed releases were unveiled, including Marvel X-Men and Spider-Man comic covers, a Pop Moment from the Amazon Prime Video animated series Invincible, and a handful of new looks for Harley Quinn. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

We'll start with the Invincible Pop Moment, which depicts Mark Grayson aka Invincible and his father, Omni-Man at the end of their brutal battle. This release is undoubtedly the most interesting of today's drops, especially since it's a Free Comic Book Day 2024 Previews Exclusive that's limited to 24000 units. You can reserve one of them right here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $79).

Next up we have The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Funko Pop Comic Cover, which depicts the Spider-Man Funko Pop in a similar swinging pose to the cover of the 2014 "The Parker Luck" issue from Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos.This Comic Cover is followed by the X-Men: Days of Future Past Wolverine Funko Pop, which is inspired by the cover of issue #141 that dropped way back in 1981. Pre-orders for both Comic Cover Funko Pops are available via the links below.

Rounding out the list we have a collection of new Harley Quinn Funko Pops that include the following:

Prime Video has announced that Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will premiere its first episode (Episode 5) on March 14th. If you wanted to catch up with Invincible before Part 2 of Season 2 premieres, you can now find the first half of the season (along with the entire first season and Atom Eve special episode) streaming with Prime Video. Guest stars joining the cast for the season included the likes of Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

As for what to expect from the series as a whole, Prime Video teases Invincible as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."