Funko Pop Buy 2, Get 2 Free Sale is On at Hot Topic Today Only

Funko fans have a rare opportunity to score buy 2, get 2 free Pop figures at Hot Topic, but only until the end of the day today, August 26th. Nearly 150 Pop figures are eligible for the sale, and the lineup includes some pretty great stuff (even some exclusives). You can shop the sale right here while it lasts, but we've picked out a few gems to get you started below.

On a related note, Funko's Batman of Earth -44 aka the Murder Machine Pop figure launched recently, and it's a Hot Topic exclusive that you can order right here for $12.50. The figure has been going in and out of stock, so a full sell out is imminent, but you can also grab it here on eBay when it sells out for good. If you're super lucky you'll get a glow-in-the-dark Chase variant (or you could just grab the Chase directly here on eBay).

You can learn more about Funko Pop figures in the Dark Nights: Metal series right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.