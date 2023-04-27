Thousands of Funko Pops Are Buy One, Get One 50% Off

A huge buy 1, get 1 for 50% off deal is on at Entertainment Earth that includes over 1000 in-stock Funko Pops. Pretty much all of their in-stock Funko Pops are eligible, including The Little Mermaid figures that launched this morning. It also includes a wide range of exclusives across every theme imaginable. You can shop the entire sale right here until May 2nd. Just keep in mind that new Pops will be added as they arrive in-stock and others will disappear as they sell out. Stuff that's labeled as "Not Mint" will move extra fast. We've picked out a handful of our favorite Pops from the sale to get you started: