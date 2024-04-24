New Funko Pop Drops For April 2024: Deadpool & Wolverine, NBA Jam, C2E2 and More
Check out the latest weekly Funko Pop drops.
Despite pulling back on their offerings in recent months, Funko is still releasing tons of product on a weekly basis. Because of this strategy, many of the new releases can fall through the cracks. The good news is that we're keeping track of it all so you don't have to.
Below you'll find a breakdown of the latest Funko Pop drops complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 12pm ET (generally on Wednesdays) and wrap up shortly thereafter. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added and exclusives will be highlighted. You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:
- Shop New Funko Pops on Amazon
- Shop New Funko Pops at Entertainment Earth
- Shop New Funko Pops at Hot Topic
- Shop New Funko Pops at Funko.com
- Shop New Funko Pops at GameStop
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 22nd – 26th (UPDATING):
- Don't forget that C2E2 2024 Funko exclusives launch on April 26th! All of the info you need to get them can be found right here.
- Deadpool & Wolverine – Details here
- NBA Jam 2-Packs – See on Amazon
- NBA Funko Pops – Coming Soon
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 15th – 19th:
- New MLB Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Five Nights at Freddy's – Moonlight Freddy – Amazon Exclusive
- Blackpink – See at Entertainment Earth
- Sanrio My Melody Earth Day – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Stitch as Cheshire Cat (Diamond) – BAM Exclusive
- Wilt Chamberlain – Funko Exclusive
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (Beach) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Lord of the Rings – Theoden – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 1st – 5th:
- Bleach – Details Here
- Fullmetal Alchemist – Details here
- Doom Patrol – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Slap Shot – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Odd Is Out – James – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Chris Stapelton – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars Pop Classics Darth Vader – See at Funko
- Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary (Chance at Mimmy Chase) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Star Wars The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary – Details here
- WWE – See on Amazon / Target (Undertaker Exclusive)
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For March 25th – 29th:
- Inuyasha – Details here
- Pokemon – Details here
- Rebel Moon – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Wizard of Oz 85th Anniversary Dorothy and Toto (Sepia) – Funko Exclusive
- Lilo & Stitch / Stitch in Costume Funko Pops – Details here
- Boruto – Details here
- Cheech & Chong – Details here
- The Sopranos – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Brendon Urie (Demon) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Minions Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For March 18th – 22nd:
- Harry Potter – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man 2 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Commons) / Entertainment Earth Exclusive / GameStop Exclusive / Funko Exclusive
- Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles and Rouge 2-Pack – GameStop Exclusive
- Nickelodeon – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Percy Jackson – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Wolverine 50th Anniversary – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth / Wolverine (Battle Damage) and Wolverine and Sabertooth 2-pack will be Funko Exclusives
- Attack On Titan Pop! Deluxe Annie In Crystal – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian 501st Clone Trooper – GameStop Exclusive
- Star Wars 18-inch Boba Fett (Damaged Armor) with Chance at 300 piece Chase – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For March 13th – 15th:
- Yu-Gi-Oh – Details here
- Star Wars Boba Fett Comic Cover – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- New NBA Pops – See on Amazon
- Saltburn – See at Entertainment Earth
- She-Hulk Madisynn – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Sirius Black with Wormtail – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Avril Lavigne - See at Entertainment Earth
- Hunter x Hunter – Details here
- Blacklight Summer Stitch – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Hulk Hogan & The Ultimate Warrior 2-Pack – Fanatics Exclusive
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Skar King – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 21st:
- Pokemon Grookey (Flocked) – Amazon Exclusive
- Pokemon Apiom (Flocked) – Specialty Series Exclusive
- Pokemon Luxray (10-inch) – Target Exclusive
- Galaxy Quest Guy Fleegman – Funko Exclusive
- What We Do In The Shadows 5-Pack – Walmart / Funko Exclusive (Restock)
- FNAF Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 14th:
- Demon Slayer – Details here
- One Piece – Details here
- Succession – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Mechagodzilla – Details here
- Yu-Gi-Oh Harpie Lady 3 – GameStop Exclusive
- Eeeyore With Balloon – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Spider-Punk Comic Cover – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars 332 Company Trooper – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Parks & Rec Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 7th:
- Many of the New Funko Pops have a 30% discount here at Hot Topic today only.
- Invincible – Details here
- One Piece – Details here
- The Wizard of Oz – Details here
- Queen Wembley Stadium Pop Moment – See at Entertainment Earth
- New MLB – See at Entertainment Earth
- New Funko Pop Pins – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 31st:
- The Penguin with Umbrella – Funko Exclusive
- Invincible Omni-Man vs Invincible Funko Pop Moment – Previews Exclusive (Free Comic Book Day)
- Dolly Parton (Diamond Glitter) – Amazon Exclusive
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Details here
- The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Funko Pop! Comic Cover – See at Entertainment Earth
- X-Men: Days of Future Past (1981) Wolverine Funko Pop! Comic Cover – See at Entertainment Earth
- New Harley Quinn Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- New My Hero Academia Hero League Baseball Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- New Football / Soccer Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Encanto Mirabel with Casita Funko Pop Town – See at Entertainment Earth
- Jack in the Box Jack Box Meaty Cheesy Boys Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Queen Freddy Mercury I Was Born to Love You Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Queen I Want to Break Free Funko Pop 4-Pack – See at Entertainment Earth
- WWE Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Look for commons to be available to order here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic n the next 24 hours.
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 24th:
- Yu-Gi-Oh Harpie's Pet Dragon (10-inch Super-Sized) – Details here
- Donald Duck 90th Anniversary – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Bella Poarch Inferno – See at Entertainment Earth
- Friends Bitty Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Batman Gotham Freakshow Box – GameStop Exclusive
- Cheshire Cat (Diamond) – BAM Exclusive
- The Nun (Moonlit Demonic) – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 17th:
- Galaxy Quest – Details here
- My Hero Academia – Details here
- South Park – Details here
- Bambi – See at Entertainment Earth
- Deadpool – See at Entertainment Earth
- Goodfellas – See at Entertainment Earth / Paulie – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson – See at Entertainment Earth
- WWE – See at Entertainment Earth (Commons) / WWE – Wrestlemania 30 Opening Toast (Deluxe) – Amazon Exclusive / Rikishi – Target Exclusive / The Hurricane – Target Exclusive / Sami Zayn – Funko Exclusive
- The Boys Billy Butcher With Laser Baby – Funko Exclusive
- Free Comic Book Day X-Men #1 Gambit Comic Cover – PX Exclusive (Full Reveal Today) – PX Exclusive
- Pokemon Kanto Starter Deluxe Funko Pop Moment – Details here
- The Simpsons Mr. Sparkle Diamond Glitter Funko Pop – Previews Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 10th:
- Pokemon – Details here
- Slipknot – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Muppets Mayhem Baby Animal – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- New Funko Rewind – Coming Soon
- TMNT Funko SODA – See at Funko
- Oreo – It'Sugar Exclusive
- Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary (Glitter) – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 5th:
- Valentine's Spider-Man – Funko Exclusive
- Valentine's Scarlet Witch – Funko Exclusive
- Star Wars Rebels Sabine Wren – BoxLunch Exclusive
- The Seven Deadly Sins – Details here
- Trigun – Details here
- Black Clover – Details here
- Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary – Details here
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Details here
- The Godfather Part II – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- If You Have Ghost Pop Album – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 20th:
- The Crow Eric Draven With Crow (Glow) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Trigun Funko Pops – Details here
- Black Clover Funko Pops – Details here
- Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pops – Details here
- Dune: Part Two Funko Pops – Details here
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Guard Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Anzellan Droidsmith - Amazon Exclusive
- Schitt's Creek Wave 2 Funko Pops – Details here
- Hunter x Hunter – Gon Freecss Fishing – Funko Exclusive
- DC – Two Face Flipping Coin – Funko Exclusive
- Funko Pops Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off (Includes many new releases) – See at Hot Topic
- Blackpink 4-Pack – Hot Topic Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 13th:
- ICYMI: Harley Quinn Animated Series Wave – Details here
- Funko Online Sale – Save $10 to $25 on orders $50 to $100 – See at Funko
- Captain Cold - Funko Exclusive
- Kellogg's Ad Icons Rice Krispies, Coco Pops, and Corn Flakes Funko Pops – Details here
- New Ted Lasso Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Avatar The Way of Water Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Barbie Rewind – See at Entertainment Earth
- Megadeth Peace Sells... but Who's Buying Pop Album – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Valentine's Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Ja Rule Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Flavor Flav Flavor of Love Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic George Uncle Jam Clinton Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Tapatío Man Funko Soda – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 6th:
- Aquaman on Wave – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson 1984 Grammys – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson Superbowl – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Disney100 Cheshire Cat Pop and Bag Bundle – Funko Exclusive
- Wednesday Nevermore Loungefly Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Disney100 Retro Reimagined Tiana – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Retro Reimagined Captain America – Funko / Target Exclusive
- 8-Bit X-Men Magneto – Funko / Target Exclusive
- 8-Bit X-Men Jubilee – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Batman (One Million) – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Grand Admiral Thrawn – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Jaba's Skiff Nikto (Skiff Guard) – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Ahsoka Tano with Lightsaber – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Power Rangers T-Rex Dinozord – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Deadpool #1 Comic Cover Funko Pop – Details here
- Fisher Price Retro Toy View-Master – See at Entertainment Earth
- 1883 Funko Pop Wave – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon
- Easter Carrots / Marvel and TMNT – See at Entertainment Earth
- Danny Trejo – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic