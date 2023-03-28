Funko's Miniature Bitty Pops Add DC Heroes and Villains

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First announced at London Toy Fair this past January, Funko recently launched their new line of Bitty Pops with a Harry Potter and Disney wave. For Wave 2, they're going with another tried-and-true theme in DC Comics. Tiny Funko Pop versions of Batman, Adam West Batman, The Joker, Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Penguin, Poison Ivy, Catworman and more are up for pre-order in 4 packs that you can grab here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $14.99 each. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ using our exclusive link. You'll also automatically score 10% off any in-stock purchases.

As the name suggests, Bitty Pops are just like the Funko Pops you know and love in an extra adorable 1-inch miniature size. Each package of Bitty Pops includes three standard figures and one hidden mystery figure (with varying rarities) in an acrylic display case. They even come packaged in little Funko boxes!

As noted, Bitty line kicked off with the Harry Potter and Disney franchises. The Harry Potter collection includes characters like Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Dumbledore and Harry Potter. The classic Disney lineup includes Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Daisy and Donald Duck, Chip and Dale, Pluto and more.

You might be wondering whether or not Bitty Funko Pops can be removed from their packaging. The answer is yes! You can remove Bitty Pops from the acrylic case and from their tiny Funko boxes in order to admire them up close – preferably with a magnifying glass. That said, we wonder if Funko considered the dangers of putting Bitty Pops in your mouth, because you can count on people with poor decision-making abilities to do just that.