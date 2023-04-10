Funko's Miniature Bitty Pops Add Star Wars To The Lineup

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First announced at London Toy Fair this past January, Funko recently launched their new line of Bitty Pops with a Harry Potter and Disney wave. For Wave 2, they went with DC Comics. For Wave 3, they're tagging onto the Star Wars Celebration 2023 festivities with a wave that comes from a very tiny galaxy far, far, away.

The Star wars Collection of Bitty Pops include characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, and Darth Vader in an extra adorable 1-inch miniature size. Each package of Bitty Pops includes three standard figures and one hidden mystery figure (with varying rarities) in an acrylic display case. They even come packaged in little Funko boxes! Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $14.99 each. They should also be available here on Amazon at some point today. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ using our exclusive link. You'll also automatically score 10% off any in-stock purchases.

As for the DC wave, it includes tiny Funko Pop versions of Batman, Adam West Batman, The Joker, Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Penguin, Poison Ivy, Catworman and more. Again, you can grab them here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $14.99 each.

As noted, Bitty line kicked off with the Harry Potter and Disney franchises. The Harry Potter collection includes characters like Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Dumbledore and Harry Potter. The classic Disney lineup includes Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Daisy and Donald Duck, Chip and Dale, Pluto and more.

You might be wondering whether or not Bitty Funko Pops can be removed from their packaging. The answer is yes! You can remove Bitty Pops from the acrylic case and from their tiny Funko boxes in order to admire them up close – preferably with a magnifying glass. That said, we wonder if Funko considered the dangers of putting Bitty Pops in your mouth, because you can count on people with poor decision-making abilities to do just that.