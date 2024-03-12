Here's How To Get The Squishmallows x Puma Super Plush Sneaker Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Taking your Squishmallows everywhere you go is about to get a lot more convenient thanks to Puma, who have teamed up with Jazwares for a fashion collection that includes sneaker styles inspired by classic Squishmallows characters Cam, Lola, and Winston. Odds are you have experienced disappointment when a hot new Squishmallows plush sold out in a heartbeat, so you'll want to be fully prepared for the launch of the Puma collection. The good news is that everything you need to know can be found right here.

Before we get into the details of the Puma x Squishmallows collection, let's cover the really important bit. The sneakers will be available via the links below starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on March 14th / 15th in sizes for adults and kids (toddler, preschool and grade school) with prices ranging from around $70 to $120 depending on the model. The collection will also include tees, hoodies, and shorts for kids that feature more fan-favorite Squishmallows characters.

PUMA x SQUISHMALLOWS RS-X Cam: "The PUMA x SQUISHMALLOWS RS-X is designed after everyone's favorite calico: Cam the Cat. These sneakers feature Cam's colors in a pared back design perfect for everyday wear. They feature a Cam charm on the side and custom collab logo on the tongue inspired by the official Squishmallows plush tags. These shoes feature a custom charm and the iconic Squishmallows hangtag artwork on the tongue complete with collector number."

PUMA x SQUISHMALLOWS Suede XL Winston: "The Suede XL is bursting with personality. In the PUMA x SQUISHMALLOWS collab, this high-energy sneaker is designed after the fan-favorite teal owl, Winston. The upper features Winston's signature colors along with subtle nods to his love for mac and cheese at the heel. These shoes feature a custom charm and the iconic Squishmallows hangtag artwork on the tongue complete with collector number."

PUMA x SQUISHMALLOWS Cali Lola: "These fun-loving sneakers can't be ignored. Inspired by Lola, the unicorn, these kicks feature a bold pink and purple tie-dye pattern on the upper and the outer sole. Plus, in honor of Lola's signature mane, these shoes have tufts of faux fur at the heel and sides. These shoes feature a custom charm and the iconic Squishmallows hangtag artwork on the tongue complete with collector number."

PUMA x SQUISHMALLOWS Apparel "Show your love of Squishmallows from every angle in the PUMA x SQUISHMALLOWS apparel offerings. The accompanying apparel pieces are available in infant, preschool and youth sizes and include PUMA x SQUISHMALLOWS co-branded graphic tees, shorts, t-shirt dresses, two-piece sets and more for each of the shoe styles.PUMA x SQUISHMALLOWS RS-X Cam"