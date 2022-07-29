Here's Your Guide To the New LEGO Sets Launching On August 1, 2022

By Sean Fallon

We have seen some huge LEGO releases so far in 2022, and there are plenty more on the way for August. This includes highly anticipated sets in the LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and Super Mario lineups. There will also be some standout sets like the Atari 2600, and Lion Knights' Castle. Below you'll find a selection of some of the best new LEGO sets for August 2022 complete with product links. Note that we've included some pre-order options that go beyond August 1st. 

The LEGO sets listed below will go on sale beginning at 12am ET on August 1st (9pm PT 7/31) unless otherwise indicated. If you want to dive right in, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section.  After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. You can take advantage of LEGO VIP offers by signing up for a free account right here

New Star Wars LEGO Sets:

New Marvel LEGO Sets:

New LEGO Icons Sets:

  • 10305 Lion Knights' Castle (4514 pieces / $399.99) – See at LEGO: VIP early access begins on 8/3 at 12am ET, Full launch on 8/8. 
  • 10306 Atari 2600 (2532 pieces / $239.99) – See at LEGO
  • 10304 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ($169.99) – See at LEGO
  • 10497 Galaxy Explorer (1254 pieces / $99.99) – See at LEGO
New LEGO Super Mario Sets:

  • 71408 Peach's Castle Expansion Set ($129.99) – See at LEGO
  • 71407 Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set ($79.99) – See at LEGO
  • 71409 Big Spike's Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set ($69.99) – See at LEGO
  • 71403 Adventures with Peach Starter Course ($59.99) – See at LEGO
  • 71412 Big Bad Island Expansion Set ($44.99) – See at LEGO
  • 71406 Yoshi's Gift House Expansion Set ($29.99) – See at LEGO
  • 71405 Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set ($19.99) – See at LEGO
  • 71404 Goomba's Shoe Expansion Set ($9.99) – See at LEGO
  • 71410 Character Packs Series 5 ($5.99) – See at LEGO
Additional New and Notable LEGO Sets:

  • 42145 LEGO Technic Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter (2001 pieces / $209.99) – See at LEGO
  • 31206 LEGO Art The Rolling Stones (1998 pieces / $149.99) – See at LEGO
  • 71774 LEGO NInjago Lloyd's Golden Ultra Dragon (989 pices / $139.99) – See at LEGO
  • 21058 LEGO Architecture The Great Pyramid of Giza (1476 pieces / $129.99) – See at LEGO
  • 21336 LEGO Ideas The Office (1164 pieces / $120) – Pre-order at Walmart for October 1st launch

The list above is only a small sample of the LEGO sets that are set to drop on August 1st. You can view them all here in LEGO's "Coming Soon" section.  After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section

