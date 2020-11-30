Last Call for Hulu's Black Friday Streaming Deal

(Photo: Hulu)

Disney-owned Hulu is brought back their wildly popular $1.99 per-month streaming deal for Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2020 - dropping the price of the Hulu ad-supported plan by 65% for 12 months (a total of $23.88). New subscribers and former subscribers that haven't had an active account in the past three months are eligible. However, you'll have to act quickly.

You can take advantage of Hulu's Black Friday streaming deal right here until 11:59pm PST (2:59am EST) tonight November 30th/ December 1st. That's a pretty ridiculous deal for access to Hulu's entire library - which includes past and current seasons of popular TV shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Hulu originals like the brand new Animaniacs reboot and the Hardy Boys series that's hitting the service on December 4th.

Hulu is also the place to stream tons of big movies. For example, all three films in The Lord of the Rings trilogy will be available on the service starting on December 1st. You can check out more of the content Hulu is adding in December right here. Additional news on Hulu content can be found here.

Note that the Hulu deal isn't combinable with other offers, most notably the Disney+ bundle. Still, $1.99 per month is going to be the best Hulu deal you'll see until Black Friday 2021. Naturally, you can cancel before the Hulu price goes back up to $5.99 per month next year.

