Hundreds of Funko Pops are Buy One, Get One 50% Off, Including Exclusives

Funko fans that want to build up their collections or grab holiday gifts will be happy to know that Entertainment Earth is running their annual buy one, get one 50% off sale on Pop figures. Nearly 1000 in-stock Funko Pops are eligible, and that includes exclusives. What's more, you'll get free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout, so you can really load up.

You can shop Entertainment Earth's B1G1 50% off sale on Funko Pops here at Entertainment Earth (sorted by bestsellers) while the sale lasts. Keep in mind that new Pops will be added as they come in-stock, so keep checking back in for additional options. On the flip side, Pops will disappear when they sell out – this is especially true for exclusives and discount Pops labeled "not mint". We've picked out a handful of the best Funko Pops from the sale below to get you started. Note that Entertainment Earth has a ton of affordable protector boxes available as well.

