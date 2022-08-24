Jurassic World Dominion Reebok Sneakers Drop Tonight

Reebok has unveiled a sequel to last year's Jurassic Park sneaker collection with a new wave of footwear inspired by the latest film in the series – Jurassic World Dominion. The designs "pay homage to the bioengineering themes and dinosaurs new and old" and include elements like glowing amber logos, a classified information label and an amber-inspired box. A breakdown of the new collection can be found below followed by a gallery of images. If you want to get your hands on them, be ready tonight, August 24/25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, because the shoes will be available to order here at Reebok.com and here on Amazon after that time.

• The Answer DMX (HQ6276, $200) – This Answer DMX is sure to make you feel like the ultimate apex predator thanks to the natural colors and reptile-inspired materials reminiscent of the Giganotosaurus. The silhouette is outfitted with a hardware accent piece and spikes from this new terrifyingly giant dinosaur on the heel. Available in unisex sizing.

• Classic Leather Ripple (HQ6253, $100) – The fan-favorite Velociraptor, Blue, and her offspring, Beta, team up to create the ultimate nostalgic Classic Leather Ripple. Blue's iconic stripe comes to life on the side of the shoe while the window box and heel logos feature nods to both Blue and Beta with their signature claw element. Available in unisex, grade school, preschool and infant sizing.

• LX2200 (HQ6264, $110) – This sleek LX2200 takes design cues from the bio-genetic coding facility – Biosyn Valley – as seen in Jurassic World Dominion. Featured throughout the shoe are DNA-inspired elements including a Reebok DNA strand window box, DNA sequencing tongue label and a marbled outsole to represent different DNA coming together in a variety of textures and colors. Available in unisex sizing.

• Club C Revenge (HQ6205, $100) – Reebok's iconic Club C gets a makeover from Biosyn Genetics, the bioengineering company that performs the research to recreate extinct animals and study their behaviors, as seen in Jurassic World Dominion. The futuristic shoe comes in clean, metallic colors reminiscent of the lab and makes references to the genetically modified animals Biosyn creates with a rub-away reptile material on the upper. The silhouette is finished off with a Biosyn badge on the tongue and a test tube lace dubrae. Available in unisex sizing.

• Beatnik (HQ6266, $130) – The cult-favorite Beatnik silhouette is fossilized in this neutral iteration. The tonal colors tell the story of the dinosaur fossils with the gritty outsole representing a fossilized mold. Rounding out the model is a one-of-a-kind Reebok fossil in place of the Beatnik's signature hardware. Available in unisex sizing.

• Zig Kinetica 2.5 (HQ6263, $140) – The fearsome four pack of Atrociraptors – as seen chasing Owen, Claire and others through the streets of Malta – inspire this fierce version of Reebok's Zig Kinetica 2.5. The shoe incorporates colorways of all four raptors on the upper and replaces the Zig's signatures overlay with a 3D puff print for a raised, reptilian effect. Available in unisex and kids sizing.

• Nano X2 Adventure (HQ6265, $150) – Survival lace and paracord webbing paired with the ultimate outdoor training shoe, the Nano X2 Adventure, equip you for the most serious dinosaur breach. The silhouette incorporates hardware elements and a pigmented gum outsole to show that the wearer is ready to show off any survival skill. Available in unisex sizing.

In addition to the sneakers, a Jurassic World Dominion lifestyle apparel collection will also be available, featuring either a "Blue" print – inspired by the Velociraptor's scales, or a dinosaur camo print – which combines a Jurassic World dinosaur skin print with a topographical map. A selection of graphic tees will feature the Jurassic World logo and incorporate a Biosyn "authorized personnel only" badge print.