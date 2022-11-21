LEGO Black Friday 2022 Deals: Everything You Need to Know

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday proper is just around the corner, and LEGO has a big event planned for November 25th – 28th that includes the debut of the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 on November 24th / 25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift. At that time, you will also be able to shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals with the following freebie offers:

LEGO Tribute to LEGO House (40563) – Free with $250 purchase

LEGO Drawstring Brick Bag (5007488) – Free with $200 purchase on 11/28

LEGO Winter Elves Scene (40564) – Free with $170 purchase

LEGO Creator Santa Claus (30580) – Free with $40 purchase (in-store only)

The Best Early LEGO Deals for Black Friday 2022

That said, if it's deals you're after, you don't have to wait. There are plenty of Black Friday LEGO sales going on right now. Walmart's third and final Black Friday sale for 2022 kicks off today, November 21st, and it includes deals on some fantastic LEGO sets that you can check out right here. There is also a sale happening here on Amazon. Some of the highlights are listed below. Just keep in mind that the sales could end or change at any time, so take advantage while you have the chance.

You can keep up with all of the latest and greatest LEGO sets right here.