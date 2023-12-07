LEGO Botanical Book Unveiled Along With Rose Bouquet and Cherry Blossoms Sets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO's Botanical Collection allows you to create and arrange beautiful brick-built flowers that will never die. No wonder they're so popular. That said, LEGO has some exciting new additions coming up that you'll want to have on your radar – The 10328 Bouquet of Roses and 40725 Cherry Blossoms sets and a book entitled LEGO Botanical Almanac: A Field Guide to Brick-Built Blooms. Here's everything you need to know.

While LEGO has offered red rose builds in the past, the Bouquet of Roses set includes a full dozen with 4 in full bloom, 4 blooming and 4 in bud. They also feature long green stems for vase display and 4 sprigs of baby's breath are included with small white flowers. In other words, it's a proper substitute for a traditional bouquet, making it ideal as a romantic gift. Remember – they never die! You'll be able to order yours starting on December 31st / January 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $59.99.

The Cherry Blossoms set isn't technically part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, but there's no obvious reason why it shouldn't be. The set features 2 buildable cherry blossom twigs that can be decorated with buds in shades of white and pink. It can be combined with any other LEGO flowers set to create a customized bouquet. Again, you'll be able to order yours starting on December 31st / January 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $14.99.

Finally, LEGO Botanical Almanac: A Field Guide to Brick-Built Blooms is an upcoming book that offers a deeper look at 30 LEGO blooms, succulents, and plants in a style that mimics traditional botany illustrations. It even includes a 5x7-inch removable print featuring a hand-drawn illustration from the book that you can frame and display. Basically, it's an informative art book for fans of flowers, science / botany, and LEGO alike. Additional features include:

The story behind how the Botanical line came to be

How LEGO designers studied flowers in nature and then hunted for existing LEGO elements to create the blooms

Stunning hand-drawn illustrations reminiscent of field guides

Interviews with the designers who create these blooms

Which LEGO Pirates costume element makes up the orange cosmos in the Dried Flowers set

How many LEGO frogs it takes to make a Bonsai Tree

What element from the 1995 LEGO Castle line makes up the sepals of the Botanical Orchid

You can pre-order LEGO Botanical Almanac: A Field Guid to Brick-Built Blooms in hardcover right here on Amazon for $19.95. It's set to arrive on March 19th 2024.