LEGO Disney and Pixar 'Up' House Price Is Down

The price of the LEGO Up house actually went down.

The LEGO "Up" house set launched back in April as part of the Disney 100th anniversary lineup, and it's a delightful reproduction of the iconic patchwork house from the 2009 Pixar film. At 598-pieces, it's a good size for a quick and fun build, and your first chance to score a discount on it is happening now. You can grab the set here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $48, which is 20% off the list price and an all-time low.

The 43217 Up house LEGO set features minifigures of Carl Fredricksen, Wilderness Explorer Russel along with a Dug the dog figure and the pesky squirrel that always grabs his attention. Additional Disney 100 LEGO sets can be found right here on Amazon and here at the LEGO Shop.

The LEGO Group had the following to say about the collection:

"Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century. To commemorate 100 years of Disney, the LEGO Group is inviting families to share the wonder of storytelling, imagination, and creative play that LEGO Disney has inspired over the 24 years since it launched."

Speaking of Pixar, their upcoming film Inside Out 2 is looking like it will be a monster hit. Details about the film can be found below.

What Is Inside Out 2 about?

Inside Out 2 once again follows Riley and her emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are all still living in her head, but as Riley becomes a teenager some new emotions start to join the party. You can check out the film's official synopsis below.

"Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters Summer 2024."

"Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she's not really the type to take a back seat," said director Kelsey Mann. "That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."

Inside Out 2 will hit theaters on June 14, 2024.