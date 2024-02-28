LEGO Icons 10332 Medieval Town Square Set Drops on March 1st

Fans of classic LEGO sets will surely be excited to get their hands on the LEGO Icons 10332 Medieval Town Square, which is an updated version of The 10193 LEGO Castle Medieval Market Village released in 2009. LEGO notes that it surpasses the original with "updated architecture, intricate detail and advanced construction techniques"

The set is a sizable one at 3,304 pieces. When complete, you'll have two main structures with detailed interiors that include a tavern, cheese factory, shield-painting workshop, guard tower, woodworking shop, and weaving workshop. Functional features include a crane and a small water mill. The display also adds a tree and vendor stall to round things out.

As far as minifigures are concerned, there are 8 in total, with There are also and various animals, including the iconic LEGO goat in grey..

The LEGO Icons Medieval Town Square will be available in early access for LEGO Insiders (free to join) on February 29th / March 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $229.99. It will be open to everyone at the same time and in the same place on March 4th. To complement the set, you might wan to pick up the the Lion Knights' Castle as well.

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. A full list of new LEGO sets for March 1st 2024 can be found here.

On a related note, the Star Wars partnership between LEGO and Lucasfilm celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024, so expect to see a lot of special new products come down the pipeline this year (the first five sets have already been revealed). One of them is the first update to the Star Wars Visual Dictionary since 2019, which will include new information about the sets released over the years along with an exclusive minifigure that has yet to be revealed. The LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary Updated Edition is currently available to pre-order here on Amazon for $22.49, which is 10% off the list price. It is set to arrive on April 2nd.