Hundreds of LEGO Sets Are Buy One, Get One 30% Off: Updated
LEGO sets aren't cheap, and things are only getting worse with some of the price increases that we've seen lately. However, you can score a discount of 30% on some top shelf LEGO sets thanks to Entertainment Earth. They're currently running a LEGO buy one, get one 30% off sale that includes over 200 options. Generally speaking, we don't see discounts on LEGO sets exceed 20%, so this is a rare opportunity. What's more, US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.
You can browse through all of the eligible LEGO sets here at Entertainment Earth while the sale lasts. Note that sets could be added or removed from the sale at any time, or they could sell out, so jump on the big ones while you have the chance. Unfortunately, many of the biggest LEGO sets have sold out since the sale launched on August 17th, but there are still plenty of fun options up for grabs. We've updated our top choices from the sale below.
- LEGO 42129 Technic App-Controlled 4x4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck – $329.99
LEGO 43197 Disney Princess Frozen The Ice Castle – $219.99
- LEGO 42141 Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car - $199.99
LEGO 10282 Icons adidas Originals Superstar - $79.99
- LEGO 75327 Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet – $69.99
LEGO 71766 Ninjago Lloyd's Legendary Dragon – $69.99
LEGO 76399 Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk – $64.99
LEGO 76182 DC Comics Super Heroes Batman Cowl – $59.99
LEGO 76387 Harry Potter Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter - $39.99
LEGO 75311 Star Wars Imperial Armored Marauder - $39.99
LEGO 75299 Star Wars Trouble on Tatooine – $29.99
LEGO 11019 Bricks and Functions – $29.99
LEGO 76386 Harry Potter Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake – $19.99
The list above is only a fraction of what's available in the sale, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop all of the LEGO deals while you can (and don't forget to use the code SUNFREE22 at checkout for free shipping). You can keep up with the latest and greatest LEGO releases right here. Some recent headlines include:
