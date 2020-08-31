LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Sets Are Finally Here

First announced back in February, LEGO's #75292 Razor Crest Set from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian is slated for release tomorrow, September 1st. The 1023-piece set includes The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and The Child aka Baby Yoda minifigures, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure. Additional features for the Razor Crest include a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements, a sleeping area, and a detachable escape pod.

At the time of writing, pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $129.99. LEGO.com should have them in stock right here at some point after 12am EST (9pm PST) tonight August 31st / September 1st. If you go the LEGO route at midnight, you might want to stick around and see if you can get you hands on the magnificent 5544-piece Harry Potter Diagon Alley set that's also slated to launch at that time.

On a related note, LEGO launched the former Star Wars Celebration exclusive 75294 Bespin Duel set last week. The 295-piece set celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with the iconic Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader Cloud City duel scene. Features include Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader LEGO minifigures along with a display stand that comes complete with a 40th anniversary nameplate.

Unfortunately, th set sold out here at LEGO.com, but Target is also selling the set right here as a RedCard member exclusive. If you don't have a RedCard yet, you can apply for the credit card here. If you shop at Target frequently you should have one anyway. It's well worth it. If all else fails, you can always grab a set here on eBay.

