LEGO's Huge Ghostbusters: Afterlife ECTO-1 Set is Launching Soon

The upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been delayed until June 11th, 2021, but you only have to wait until November 15th 2020 to get you hands on LEGO's new ECTO-1 set, which is based on the version featured in the film. They're touting it as the "largest and most detailed LEGO brick recreation" of the converted 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance yet, and it certainly looks like a highly accurate model.

The LEGO Ghostbusters 10274 ECTO-1 is a 2352-piece set that features working steering, an extending rear gunner seat, a trapdoor, and accessories like a remote ghost trap vehicle that can be released with a lever on the roof, a proton pack, a tracking antenna on the roof rack, and more.

If you want to get your hands on this ECTO-1 LEGO build, you'll need to hit this LEGO Shop link at 9pm PST (12am EST) on November 14th-15th. It will be available for everyone to order for $199.99 at that time. This is one of those LEGO sets that might sell out of the first wave quickly, so you'll want to be ready at launch.

Additional images of the LEGO Ghostbusters 10274 ECTO-1 set are available in the gallery below. By the looks of things, we'll have to add this set to our LEGO Holiday Gift Guide for 2020.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman and stars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Bokeem Woodbine, and Paul Rudd, all of which are newcomers to the franchise. Unlike the previous reboot, Afterlife will continue the story of the first two films and bring back original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in theaters on June 11th, 2021.

