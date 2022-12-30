McFarlane Toys Figures Are Dirt Cheap In This After Christmas Sale
Didn't get your fill of action figures for Christmas this year? Entertainment Earth is running an after Christmas sale that features massive discounts a whole bunch of items from companies like Hasbro, Super7, Funko, and McFarlane Toys. The McFarlane items are especially interesting, with discounts that drop figures to prices as low as $5 – and that's before you visit the sale using our ComicBook.com exclusive link, which will take an additional 10% off all in-stock items and automatically apply free US shipping on orders $39+.
Note that there are 59 McFarlane Toys releases available in the sale at the time of writing, and you can focus on just those releases right here. We've highlighted some of the top deals below, which cover McFarlane Toys releases in their DC Multiverse, Warhammer 40K, Mortal Kombat, Spawn, and The Witcher lines. All links are activated with the 10% off and free shipping offer.
- DC The Dark Knight Returns Superman vs. Batman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure 2-Pack – $16.19 (60% off)
- DC Multiverse Batman Beyond Batwoman Unmasked 7-Inch Scale Action Figure - $5.89 (71% off)
- DC Build-A Wave 6 Dark Knight Returns Robin 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $8.69 (65% off)
- DC Build-A Wave 7 Endless Winter Batman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure - $8.69 (65% off)
- DC Multiverse Superman Black Suit Superman: The Animated Series 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $4.99 (61% off)
- Warhammer 40,000 Wave 5 Dark Angels Intercessor Artist Proof 7-Inch Scale Action Figure - $8.09 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40,000 Wave 3 Necron Flayed One AP 7-Inch Action Figure – Artist Proof – $6.99 (65% off)
- Witcher Netflix Wave 1 Geralt of Rivia Season 1 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $7.49 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat Series 7 Shao Kahn Platinum Kahn 7-Inch Action Figure – $11.09 (45% off)
- Spawn Wave 3 Haunt 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $11.29 (55% off)
There are a lot more McFarlane Toys figures where this came from, so make sure to browse through the sale to see them all. Note that you'll also find numerous Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection figures from Hasbro available with discounts, but make sure to check out this sale on Amazon and Best Buy before grabbing.