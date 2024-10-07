McFarlane Toys’ Second Wave Of Marvel Posed Figures Drops On October 10th

(Photo: McFarlane Toys Marvel Posed Figures Wave 2)

Back in May, Todd McFarlane revealed McFarlane Toys‘ first collaboration with Marvel exclusively to ComicBook, and the line kicked off in July with posed figures in 1:10 and 1:6 scale. These figure/statues were based on iconic Marvel covers from the likes of Jim Lee, Steve Ditto, John Romita Jr., Rob Liefeld and, of course, Todd McFarlane himself. Wave 2 is set to launch on October 10th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon with designs inspired by iconic covers that feature Venom, Wolverine, Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America, and more. The full lineup will include:

McFarlane Toys Marvel The Incredible Hulk #345 Cover 1:6 Scale Posed Figure

McFarlane Toys Marvel Wolverine The Incredible Hulk #340 Cover 1:6 Scale Posed Figure

McFarlane Toys Marvel Venom The Amazing Spider-Man #316 Cover 1:10 Scale Posed Figure

McFarlane Toys Marvel Captain America #100 Cover 1:10 Scale Posed Figure

McFarlane Toys Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 Cover 1:10 Scale Posed Figure

McFarlane Toys Marvel Magneto X-Men #1 Cover 1:10 Scale Posed Figure

Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99, and there’s a flat $7.95 shipping fee on all orders below that threshold. All orders include a mint condition guarantee.

(Photo: McFarlane Toys Marvel Posed Figures Wave #1)

The first wave of 1:6 scale posted figures are inspired by Todd McFarlane’s iconic artwork featuring Spider-Man and Captain America on the covers of Amazing Spider-Man #301 and The Amazing Spider-Man #323 respectively. Each figure will include an an environmental base, a diorama backdrop, comic book reprint, and an art card. Again, the figures are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Inside those links, you’ll also find the following 1:10 scale figures from Wave 1.

Spider-Man 1:10th scale posed figure with scene inspired by the Spider-Man #6 cover by Todd McFarlane

Deadpool 1:10th scale posed figure with scene inspired by The New Mutants #98 cover by Rob Liefeld

Iron Man 1:10th scale posed figure with scene inspired by The Invincible Iron Man #126 cover by John Romita Jr.

Wolverine 1:10th scale posed figure with scene inspired by the X-Men #1 cover by Jim Lee

McFarlane had the following to say to ComicBook about the future of the lineup:

“Well, you know, I sort of got a soft spot for some of the guys I grew up with,” McFarlane said. “I’m gonna do a tip of the hat in the first series to Jim Lee and Rob Liefeld because I thought that during that whole era where we came along, we sort of each made our mark in different ways that were there.”

“Eventually, I’d like to tip my hat to some of the people that inspired me a ton, George Perez and John Byrne,” McFarlane said. “But I also know that there’s a whole generation that have come in who those aren’t the guys they grew up with, right? It’s more of people that they’re looking at right now. And whether it’s the interior artist and, or the cover artist, I’ll be sort of looking at what they’re asking for and giving them that.”

