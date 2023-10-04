Monster High Scares Up Some New Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The last (and only) time that Monster High fans were trick-or-treated to a wave of Funko Pops was way back in 2016. However, with Monster High having a moment right now it's a good time to jump back in with new Pops of Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein.

Pre-orders launched today as part of Funko's weekly Wednesday drop events, and you can get yours via the links below. Beyond that you'll find information on some recently released Monster High dolls, including the The Howliday Dia De Muertos Skelita Calaveras Doll that launched earlier this week.

Last week Mattel launched their collection of Dia De Muertos 2023 Barbie dolls, and now they're celebrating the holiday with Monster High fans. The Howliday Dia De Muertos Skelita Calaveras Doll has been released, and she's wearing a gorgeous, sparkly outfit that features monster lace, skullette sugar skulls, marigolds, monarch butterflies, stacked bracelets, skull necklace, and more.

Pre-orders for the Monster High Skelita Calaveras doll are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon priced at $44.99.Note that several Skullmate Secrets Neon Frights Monster High dolls were also released over the weekend. Details on those dolls can be found below with pre-order links.

The Monster High Skullmate Secrets Neon Frights edition is described as follows: "Skulltimate Secrets returns with the Neon Frights edition – and this time, it's fluorescent! Each electric-colored set comes with a Monster High doll and 19-plus surprises, including three accessories that glow in the dark. Color Reveal magic and step-by-step unveiling make for a spooktacular unboxing experience, while the coffin-shaped locker is perfect for storytelling and storage."

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) kicks off on November 1st and runs through November 2nd. It's a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate life with parades and parties that are a feast for the senses.

The Monster High franchise began in 2010 with Mattel's fashion doll line. The first animated movie, Monster High: New Ghoul at School, was also released that year and followed by Monster High: Fright On! in 2011. There has since been a total of 15 animated films before the live-action version was released last year. A sequel to the film and the animated series are on the way.

What Is Monster High 2 About?

Monster High 2 follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), Draculaura (Nayah Damasen) and Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) as they enter sophomore year at Monster High. The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year-new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and an even bigger threat that could not only tear their friendship apart, but could change the world forever. The movie will also introduce new character Toralei (Salena Qureshi), a feisty British were-cat, back after a year abroad in Scaris, France.

"We are ecstatic to tell the monstrous next chapter of this beloved franchise to our audience," Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, said when the sequel was announced. "Monster High's message of embracing one's unique self is as important as ever and we look forward to expanding the stories of these fan-favorite characters."

Who Is in the Cast of Monster High 2?

The cast of Monster High 2 will also include Case Walker (The Other Two) as Deuce Gorgon; Marci T. House (Day of the Dead) as Headmistress Bloodgood; Scotch Ellis Loring (Firehouse Dog) as Clawdeen's dad, Apollo; Steve Valentine (Mom) as Draculaura's dad, Dracula; Jy Prishkulnik (Just Beyond) as Cleo de Nile; Lina Lecompte (Death Pursuit) as Lagoona; Justin Derickson (When the Streetlights Go On) as Heath Burns; Lilah Fitzgerald (Honey Girls) as Ghoulia; Nasiv Sall (Descendants 2) as Abbey Bominable; Bonale Fambrini (Kevin Can Wait) as Ellis; Kyra Leroux (Riverdale) as Demi Boovais; and Ana Ortiz (Love, Victor) as Zamara Prue. Additional fan-favorite characters from the Monster High universe will also be seen throughout the movie.

Monster High 2 is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland (Monster High The Movie, The Real O'Neals, Malcolm in the Middle), with a script written by Matt & Billy Eddy (Teen Beach, Invisible Sister, Zapped) and a story by Todd Holland & Matt Eddy & Billy Eddy.

Monster High 2 will premiere on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon on Thursday, October 5th. If you haven't checked out Paramount+ yet, you can do that here.