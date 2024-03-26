MOTU Masterverse, Origins, and Turtles of Grayskull Fall 2024 Figure Pre-Orders Drop On March 27th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mattel has unveiled their slate of Masters of the Universe products for Fall 2024, and it includes tons of figures in the MOTU Masterverse, Origins, and TMNT Turtles of Grayskull lineups As you'll see in the graphics below, there will be dozens of figures, and many of them are set to be retailer exclusives. Everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here.

First off, pre-orders for many of these figures are expected to launch tonight, March 27th – most likely at 12am or 3am ET. Currently, we don't know exactly what will be available, but odds are that a good chunk of the products will go live in the morning. After the drop, you should be able to find many of the commons here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+). You might also find them here at Walmart and here on Amazon. Now, let's get into the exclusives.

Walmart MOTU Exclusives – Shop Here (Coming Soon)

MOTU Origins Crimson Horde Trooper

Turtles of Grayskull Deluxe Mer-Man

Turtles of Grayskull Deluxe Leatherhead

Target MOTU Exclusives – Shop Here (Coming Soon)

Turtles of Grayskull Deluxe Splinter-Skull

Turtles of Grayskull 2-BopSteady

MOTU Origins x Stranger Things He-Man and Vecna

Fan Channel MOTU Exclusives – Shop Here (Coming Soon)

MOTU Origins Reptilax

MOTU Origins Vypor

Masterverse Beast-Man

Masterverse Skeletor and Throne

Again, some of the figures outlined here may not go up for pre-order on the 27th, but they are expected to be fully available in the Fall. This article will be updated with additional information when it becomes available. Stay tuned! You can check out the full Fall 2024 in the graphics below.