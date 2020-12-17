Nerf's Replica Mandalorian Amban Sniper Rifle Blaster Gets a Deal on Amazon

Disney's weekly Mando Mondays event have produced some fantastic new products based on the hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. However, the Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica from Nerf is one of the most exciting releases to date. That said, you'll want to get your pre-order in for this blaster as soon as possible, because it's going to be a hot seller.

That said, Amazon has the blaster on sale in pre-order right here for $110.99 (8% off), which is the first discount that we've seen on the blaster since launch. Note that you won't be charged until it ships (arrives on October 1st) and you'll automatically get the best discount that occurs during the pre-order period. So, pre-ordering now would lock this deal in. If it goes down further, you'll get that discount too. If you've already pre-ordered, you're good to go. Additional details and pre-order options for The Mandalorian Nerf blaster can be found below.

Nerf Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster Features

The Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster / sniper rifle has been a fixture of The Mandalorian series as one of the primary weapons used by Din Djarin. Nerf's replica blaster measures over 4 feet long (50.25-inches), and features sound effects and an electronic scope with an illuminated lens thanks to two AAA batteries (not included).

The blaster includes 10 darts, which load one at a time into the pop-up breech. To fire, pull back the priming handle followed by the trigger. Given the size of this rifle and the priming handle activation, we wouldn't expect Mando's Nerf rifle to be a long range weapon - but it will probably be the coolest blaster in your arsenal.

Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster Pre-Orders, Price, and Release Date

Pre-orders for the Nerf Star Wars The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster are live now via the links below for $119.99 with shipping slated for October 2021.

You can keep tabs on all of the new Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando Mondays merch releases right here via our master list. Additional images of Nerf's Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster from The Mandalorian can be found in the gallery below.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes air each Friday.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.