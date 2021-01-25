NERF Rival Curve Shot Blasters Can Hit Targets Around Corners

As the name suggests, NERF's new lineup of Rival Curve Shot blasters allow you to fire rounds on a curve (left, right, straight, or down) to surprise opponents even when they're lurking around corners. Basically, they're an ideal secondary weapon to have in close quarters battles.

The NERF Rival Curve Shot lineup kicks off with three blaster models, which are broken down below along with price, pre-order, and release date information.

NERF RIVAL CURVE SHOT FLEX XXI-100 ($14.99): The smallest and most affordable sidearm in the Curve Shot lineup comes with 5 NERF Rival rounds with onboard storage. Pull down the priming handle to open the breech, load 1 round, and close the breech. Then select your curve with the rotating muzzle and press the trigger fire.

The Curve Shot Flex XXI-100 launches on March 1st, 2021 but should be available to pre-order here at Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at Entertainment Earth soon.

NERF RIVAL CURVE SHOT SIDESWIPE XXI-1200 ($24.99) The next blaster up in the Curve Shot lineup features a rifle-style design with a 12-round side-loading internal magazine and 12 official Nerf Rival rounds. Load the magazine, move the priming bolt, and press the trigger to fire 1 round.

The Curve Shot Sideswipe XXI-1200 launches on March 1st, 2021 but should be available to pre-order here at Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at Entertainment Earth soon.

NERF RIVAL CURVE SHOT HELIX XXI-2000 ($29.99) The HELIX XXI-2000 blaster is the most powerful and highest capacity blaster in the Curve Shot lineup. Pump the handle to prime and press the trigger to unleash 1 round at a velocity of 90 feet per second. Includes 20 Official NERF RIVAL high-impact rounds which can be loaded in an easy-load hopper.

The Curve Shot Helix XXI-2000 is a Target exclusive that will launch on August 1st, 2021. Again, pre-orders will likely drop here at Target well before that date.

On a related note, Disney's weekly Mando Mondays event produced some fantastic new products based on the hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. However, the Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica from Nerf was definitely one of the best.

The Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster / sniper rifle has been a fixture of The Mandalorian series as one of the primary weapons used by Din Djarin. Nerf's replica blaster measures over 4 feet long (50.25-inches), and features sound effects and an electronic scope with an illuminated lens thanks to two AAA batteries (not included).

The blaster includes 10 darts, which load one at a time into the pop-up breech. To fire, pull back the priming handle followed by the trigger. Given the size of this rifle and the priming handle activation, we wouldn't expect Mando's Nerf rifle to be a long range weapon - but it will probably be the coolest blaster in your arsenal.

Pre-orders for the Nerf Star Wars The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster are live now via the links below for $119.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.