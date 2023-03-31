Disney 100 LEGO Sets Are About To Drop: Up House, Magical Castle, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney has been celebrating its 100th anniversary with everything from Funko Pops to collectible cereal tins, and now LEGO is getting in on the festivities with a range of new sets and minifigures. Highlights include 18 all-new minifigures and the house from the classic animated Pixar film Up. A breakdown of these new releases and where to find them can be found below. Note that the sets marked as April 1st releases will be available to order at 9pm PT / 12am ET tonight, March 31st / April 1st.

LEGO BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration set (40622): Includes buildable LEGO figures of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Disney Mickey Mouse, Snow White, and Tinker Bell. Order at LEGO.com for $39.99

LEGO DUPLO Disney 3 in 1 Magical Castle (10998): Includes figures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Figaro, Daisy Duck, and Donald Duck. The set transforms into three different builds. Order here at LEGO.com on April 1st for VIPs / April 4th for the general public ($99.99)

LEGO Disney Celebration Train (43212): Features Disney and Pixar characters such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Moana, Peter Pan, and Toy Story on bespoke parade floats. Order here at LEGO.com on April 1st for $39.99.

The LEGO Disney 'Up' House (43217): The LEGO model of the iconic patchwork house from Up features Carl Fredricksen, Wilderness Explorer Russel and Dug. Order here at LEGO.com on April 1st for $59.99

The new LEGO Minifigures Disney 100 collection features 18 fan-favourite Disney Characters from across the last 100 years. Each blind bag contains one minifigure. Order here at LEGO.com starting May 1st ($4.99).

Again, Disney 100 LEGO sets that will launch on April 1st and May 1st will be available online on their respective dates starting at 9pm PT / 12 am ET. You can keep tabs on all of the new LEGO sets for March and April 2023 right here at LEGO.com. The LEGO Group had the following to say about the collection:

"Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century. To commemorate 100 years of Disney, the LEGO Group is inviting families to share the wonder of storytelling, imagination, and creative play that LEGO Disney has inspired over the 24 years since it launched."