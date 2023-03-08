New G.I. Joe Classified Series Pre-Orders: Shipwreck, Rock 'n Roll, Bazooka, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series line gives a 21st century upgrade to the classic G.I. Joe toys of the '80s with 6-inch scale, more articulation, and significantly improved details and accessories. Today, Hasbro updated this awesome collection in a big way with six new action figures that include Hector "Shipwreck" Delgado, Craig "Rock 'n Roll" McConnel, David "Bazooka" Katzenbogen, Edward "Torpedo" Leiaioha, Copperhead, and Scrap-Iron.

Pre-orders for all of the new G.I. Joe figures are live now, and the details can be found below. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that U.S. shipping is free on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive links. Additional retailers will be added as they become available.

