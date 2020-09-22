Nintendo eShop Gift Cards are 10% Off

Deals on Nintendo Switch games are generally modest at best, so an additional 10% savings would be huge. That said, Nintendo eShop gift cards are currently 10% off here at Best Buy in denominations that range from $5 to $99. Naturally, you'll want to go after the $99 card for maximum savings (just keep in mind that this deal appears to be one day only - September 22nd). One of the games that you can use the discount on is the freshly released Super Mario 3D All-Stars. The official description can be found below.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Order at eShop / Order at Best Buy / Order at Amazon / Order at Walmart ($59.99): "Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off. A limited production of Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 18 and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.”

