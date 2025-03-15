Once In a Lifetime Dragonlance Bundle Offers 26 Books for $18

Were you disappointed to hear that Joe Manganiello’s live-action Dragonlance project wasn’t moving forward? Well, we have something that might even be better. Fans of epic fantasy (especially those who play Dungeons & Dragons) can enjoy a whopping 26 books-worth of source material for around 69 cents each thanks to this new Humble Bundle deal that runs from March 15th to 2pm ET on April 5th. That works out to $18 for over $200 worth of books, and you have the option of spending more or less, with a portion of the proceeds going to support the charity Room to Read.

A full breakdown of the books available in the bundle can be found below but, as always, this Humble Bundle deal is broken down into pricing tiers, in this case starting at $1 for The War of Souls trilogy, $2-$10 for 7 books, and $18 or more for the full 26-ebook bundle. Notable series include Dragonlance Chronicles, Dragonlance Legends, and Dragonlance Lost Chronicles, and the books will be in epub format for use on any device. You can take advantage of the deal here at Humble while it lasts.

Dragons of a Fallen Sun / Margaret Weis / The War of Souls / Tier $1

/ Margaret Weis / The War of Souls / Tier $1 Dragons of a Lost Star / Margaret Weis / The War of Souls / Tier $1

/ Margaret Weis / The War of Souls / Tier $1 Dragons of a Vanished Moon / Margaret Weis / The War of Souls / Tier $1

/ Margaret Weis / The War of Souls / Tier $1 Amber and Iron / Margaret Weis / The Dark Disciple / Tier $10

/ Margaret Weis / The Dark Disciple / Tier $10 Amber and Blood / Margaret Weis / The Dark Disciple / Tier $10

/ Margaret Weis / The Dark Disciple / Tier $10 The Soulforge / Margaret Weis / The Raistlin Chronicles / Tier $10

/ Margaret Weis / The Raistlin Chronicles / Tier $10 Brothers in Arms / Margaret Weis / The Raistlin Chronicles / Tier $10

/ Margaret Weis / The Raistlin Chronicles / Tier $10 Dragons of Autumn Twilight / Margaret Weis / Chronicles / Tier $18

/ Margaret Weis / Chronicles / Tier $18 Dragons of Winter Night / Margaret Weis / Chronicles / Tier $18

/ Margaret Weis / Chronicles / Tier $18 Dragons of Spring Dawning / Margaret Weis / Chronicles / Tier $18

/ Margaret Weis / Chronicles / Tier $18 Dragons of Summer Flame / Tracy Hickman / Chronicles / Tier $18

/ Tracy Hickman / Chronicles / Tier $18 The Legend of Huma / Richard Knaak / Heroes / Tier $18

/ Richard Knaak / Heroes / Tier $18 Weasel’s Luck / Michael Williams / Heroes / Tier $18

/ Michael Williams / Heroes / Tier $18 Kaz the Minotaur / Richard Knaak / Heroes / Tier $18

/ Richard Knaak / Heroes / Tier $18 The Gates of Thorbardin / Dan Parkinson / Heroes / Tier $18

/ Dan Parkinson / Heroes / Tier $18 Galen Beknighted / Michael Williams / Heroes / Tier $18

/ Michael Williams / Heroes / Tier $18 Time of the Twins / Margaret Weis / Legends / Tier $18

/ Margaret Weis / Legends / Tier $18 War of the Twins / Margaret Weis / Legends / Tier $18

/ Margaret Weis / Legends / Tier $18 Test of the Twins / Margaret Weis / Legends / Tier $18

/ Margaret Weis / Legends / Tier $18 Dragons of the Dwarven Depths / Margaret Weis / Lost Chronicles / Tier $18

/ Margaret Weis / Lost Chronicles / Tier $18 Dragons of the Highlord Skies / Margaret Weis / Lost Chronicles / Tier $18

/ Margaret Weis / Lost Chronicles / Tier $18 Dragons of the Hourglass Mage / Margaret Weis / Lost Chronicles / Tier $18

/ Margaret Weis / Lost Chronicles / Tier $18 Darkness & Light / Paul B. Thompson / Preludes / Tier $18

/ Paul B. Thompson / Preludes / Tier $18 Kendermore / Mary Kirchoff / Preludes / Tier $18

/ Mary Kirchoff / Preludes / Tier $18 Brothers Majere / Kevin Stein / Preludes / Tier $18

/ Kevin Stein / Preludes / Tier $18 Amber and Ashes / Margaret Weis / The Dark Disciple / Tier $18

On a related note, a gorgeous Dragonlance Chronicles collection launched last month that includes the first three novels in the series from Tracy Hickman and Margaret Weis – Dragons of Autumn Twilight (1984), Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning (1985) – with a new foreword by Joe Manganiello. The book is in stock and shipping now here on Amazon for $31.26 (11% off).