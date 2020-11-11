PlayStation 5 Launch: These Release Times Are Your Best Chance to Order a PS5

(Photo: PlayStation)

Pre-ordering the PlayStation 5 has been a frustrating affair thanks to low stock levels, high demand, aggressive bots, and random restocks that sell out in the blink of an eye. The PS5 launch tomorrow, November 12th, isn't likely to much different in this respect. However, the good news is that you will have four solid chances thanks to Walmart.

Walmart has been kind enough to offer specific times that you can try your luck ordering a PS5 on launch day. These times are 12pm EST, 3pm EST, 6pm EST, and 9pm EST. This includes both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles via the following links:

This is a bold move for Walmart given the problems that they've had in the past in similar situations. We wouldn't be surprised if the PS5s sell out instantaneously in each launch window. We also expect to see issues with the site crashing and / or issues with hopefuls adding the PS5 to their cart only to discover that it sold out before they could complete the process. Anger ensues.

These kinds of things always seem to happen, so be prepared. You'll certainly want to be signed into your Walmart account and ready to go well ahead of these launch times.

Note that GameStop has also confirmed that "a very limited number of PS5 console bundles" will be available online tonight - most likely around 9pm PST (12am EST). November 10th - 11th. Keep in mind that these bundles will be packaged with additional gear and games with a high price tag. The fact that they will be "very limited" certainly doesn't bode well for your chances. That said, make sure to check the retailer links below at 12am EST to see if they also had a midnight launched planned.

You can check out more PS5 launch day tips via our guide.

