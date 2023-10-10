Prime Day Hasbro Deals: Star Wars, Marvel, G.I. Joe, Transformers, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As usual, Hasbro merch is spread all over the second round of Prime Day 2023, but if you're looking for collectibles in their Star Wars, Marvel, Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers lineups, then this is one stop shopping. There are deals for fans of The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, G.I. Joe Classified Series, Power Rangers Lightning Collection, and more, and we're collecting them all in one place.

Below you'll find a breakdown of where to find the Hasbro Prime Day deals followed by a handful of standout items. Note that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event for 2023 ends tomorrow, October 11th, and these deals could disappear at any time (or they could sell out). Additional deals might also be added, so make sure to check back before the event ends.

Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection Prime Day Deals

Marvel Legends Prime Day Deals

G.I. Joe Classified Prime Day Deals

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Prime Day Deals

Transformers Prime Day Deals