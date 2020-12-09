PS5 and Xbox Series X Games are Buy 2, Get 1 Free at Best Buy and Amazon

If you were lucky enough to score a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X this year, there are deals on games happening here at Best Buy and here on Amazon that are worth checking out. Both sales offer three PS5 or Xbox Series X games for the price of two. Note that Amazon's sale was extremely small at the time of writing, but their B2G1 sales tend to evolve over time. Keep tabs on that link for new game additions.

Best Buy's sale also includes games like the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, which is set to launch tomorrow December 10th. Not surprisingly, it's sold out at the time of writing, but a restock is expected soon. With any luck, more will be added today for the final day of pre-orders because the Best Buy version includes a free Steelbook with pre-orders and $10 reward eligibility for My Best Buy members.

Other notable games in Best Buy's B2G1 free PS5 and Xbox Series X game sale include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Godfall, Warhammer: Chaosbane, Watch Dogs: Legion and more. You can shop the entire buy 2, get 1 free sale on games right here while it lasts. Amazon's B2G1 game sale is available here and includes some of the same titles. Again, more games might be added soon.

Keep in mind that many of the games in the offer are listed for the PS4 or Xbox One, but feature free upgrades for the PS5 or Xbox Series X that take advantage of the next-gen hardware with improved graphics, gameplay, and more.

Naturally, you'll also need to own the standard PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as opposed to the PS5 Digital and Xbox Series S consoles to take advantage of the deal since it's all physical copies. That said, this illustrates one clear advantage that the standard consoles have over the digital versions - discounts. You're far more likely to see deals on physical copies from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart than you will on digital versions. At the very least it's something to consider for anyone who is still hunting for a console upgrade.

