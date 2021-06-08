Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Exclusive: Last Call for Pre-Orders

✖

Insomniac Games' PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has a release date that's set for this Friday, June 11th. That means if you want to play the best game that the PS5 has to offer on day 1, you'll want to get your pre-orders in for physical copies now. That said, the physical Launch Edition of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is priced at $69.99 and includes early unlocks to the Carbonox armor and Pixelizer weapon. Pre-order links are listed below:

As far as the digital options are concerned, the Standard Edition ($69.99) will include the same early unlock pre-order bonuses as the physical Launch Edition. If you go for the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game ($79.99), you'll get those bonuses as well as five additional armor sets, 20 Raritanium, a sticker pack to use in Ratchet & Clank’s photo mode, a digital artbook, and a digital soundtrack.

Insomniac Games touts Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as a stand-alone storyline, so new players can dive right in. However, there will be plenty of connections to previous games for longtime fans. Plus, the PS5 hardware promises to deliver a new experience for fans. Game director at Insomniac, Mike Daly, spoke a bit about the game and said that the PlayStation 5 has allowed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to get more creative than before:

“Since Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was built from the ground up for PS5, we have access to the broadest palette of techniques and the highest fidelity we've ever had for developing weaponry,” he said.

Daly went on to mention that the DualSense is going to play a major part in the experience as well. “You can look forward to some new developments that make weapon impact feel absolutely amazing: custom adaptive triggers for each weapon that add new functions to the pull of the trigger itself, advanced VFX that take visual spectacle over the top, haptics to give every impact unique and physical sensations that further allow weapons to express their personality, and our signature creativity for exotic and unexpected weapon concepts is in full force," Daly stated. "The weapon experience is shaping up to be incredible."

You can check out our review of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart right here. We gave it a 5 out of 5!

