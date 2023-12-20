Schitt's Creek Finally Gets a Second Wave of Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The legendary Canadian comedy series Schitt's Creek starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy slowly, ahem...rose in popularity during the six seasons that's was on the air, going out on top in 2020. Around the time of the final episode we got the first wave of Schitt's Creek Funko Pops. Since then, a handful of exclusives have been released, but we didn't get a proper second wave until today.

Schitt's Creek Funko Pops Wave 2 includes the introduction of Patrick – appropriately in a 2-pack with David. It also includes new figures of Johnny, Moira, and Alexis. Pre-orders for the entire lineup are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now.

If you're unfamiliar, the series centers around the formerly wealthy Rose family, who lose everything except for a small town named Schitt's Creek that they once purchased as a joke. If you haven't watched it, remedy that right away then check out the original Schitt's Creek Funko Pop lineup below, which includes Moira, Johnny, David, and Alexis. Lucky fans that purchase the David figure might wind up getting the rare "Finding David" Chase that's based on the Season 2 episode where David disappears to live with the Amish.

In a recent interview, Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy admitted that a revival of the show is definitely not out of the question. In fact, it seems like they're just waiting on the right opportunity.

"I know my son Daniel has said this, we'd love to get together with these people again and take the show and the characters to yet another level," Levy told Radio Times. "There's nothing in the works right now to be honest, but you know, we've never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line. We're certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we'll probably act on, I guess."