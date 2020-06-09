Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Electronic Helmet is Cheaper Than Ever

The beloved bounty hunter Boba Fett has cheated death to make an appearance in Season 2 of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Prepare yourself for this momentous occasion with Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series Electronic Boba Fett Helmet. It's a pretty spectacular bit of roleplay gear, and it's cheaper than ever thanks to a sale on Amazon and Best Buy.

At the time of writing you can score the helmet here at Best Buy and here on Amazon for $103.99, which is 13% off the list price. It's a full-size wearable replica (adjustable fit) that comes with fancy features like a flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated rangefinder HUD. The official breakdown of features reads:

Premium electronic helmet: featuring highly-detailed deco, movie-inspired design, interior padding, Adjustable fit, and electronic lights, This full-scale Boba Fett helmet is an iconic addition to any Star Wars fan's collection

Viewfinder with illuminated rangefinder HUD: with the press of a button the viewfinder drops down, activating 2 red LEDs that flash in a “hunting” pattern as well as a white led-illuminated rangefinder HUD

Note that a The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) Electronic Helmet was recently released that's based on the 1978 "Supertrooper" design from Joe Johnston, which was an early prototype for the Boba Fett armor in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. Pre-orders for that version are live here at Best Buy for $99.99. It includes the same features as the standard Boba Fett helmet and it's slated for release on September 1st.

Finally, Hasbro launched a Black Series wave recently that included The Mandalorian in his shiny Beskar armor. It's sold out pretty much everywhere, but pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 while they last. Grab it quick, because Hasbro's first Black Series figure of the bounty hunter is difficult to find these days (Entertainment Earth is getting a batch in September). You can check out the rest of the new Black Series figures right here.

