The Lord of the Rings J.R.R. Tolkien Illustrated Edition Is Up for Pre-Order

For the first time since the original publication in 1954, a new edition of The Lord of the Rings will include illustrations, sketches, and maps from author J.R.R Tolkien. This follows popular exhibitions of his LOTR artwork that took place in New York, Paris, and Oxford, England in 2018.

As you'll see from the image below, the cover alone is enough to sell it. The hardcover edition (1248 pages) has a release date set for October 19th, 2021.

Deb Brody, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s vice president and publisher notes that Tolkien was "characteristically modest, dismissive of the obvious and rare artistic talent he possessed despite having had no formal training. This modesty meant that relatively little else of his artwork was known of or seen during his lifetime, and generally only in scholarly books afterwards.”

Of course, the new edition of the book isn't the only reason that LOTR fans should be excited right now. Amazon is currently working on a TV series for their Amazon Prime Video streaming service, and it looks like it's shaping up to be appropriately epic - though the production has hit a snag or two in recent weeks.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Amazon Studios' forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

