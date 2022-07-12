The Lord of the Rings J.R.R. Tolkien Illustrated Edition Is 58% Off For Prime Day

For the first time since the original publication in 1954, a new edition of The Lord of the Rings includes illustrations, sketches, and maps from author J.R.R Tolkien. This follows popular exhibitions of his LOTR artwork that took place in New York, Paris, and Oxford, England in 2018. The book is currently on sale for only $31.33 on Amazon (58% off) for Prime Day 2022 – an all-time low price. Note that the new The Silmarillion Illustrated Edition and The Fall of Numenor have also launched in recent months. You can check out more Prime Day 2022 deals on books right here.

Needless to say, Tolkien fans will definitely want to have this 1248-page hardcover edition of The Lord of the Rings in their collection. It would also make a great gift. As you'll see from the image below, the spectacular cover is reason enough to own one.

Deb Brody, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's vice president and publisher notes that Tolkien was "characteristically modest, dismissive of the obvious and rare artistic talent he possessed despite having had no formal training. This modesty meant that relatively little else of his artwork was known of or seen during his lifetime, and generally only in scholarly books afterwards."

Of course, the new edition of the book isn't the only reason that LOTR fans should be excited right now. Amazon is about to launch a LOTR series for their Amazon Prime Video streaming service, and it looks like it's shaping up to be appropriately epic – with a budget to match. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to arrive on Amazon Prime video on on September 2nd. the series is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

The series features an ensemble cast. In full, it includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.