TMNT x MOTU Origins Turtles of Grayskull Crossover Figures Are On Sale Now

Mattel and Paramount have officially launched their highly anticipated Masters of the Universe Origins x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover line of action figures in celebration of the 40th anniversary of TMNT! These vintage-style crossover 5.5-inch scale figures feature Turtles with MOTU body styles and Eternian-style battle gear as well as MOTU characters with Turtles-inspired armor and mutations. They also include 16 points of articulation, accessories, and a mini-comic that "tells the story of how an explosion from Technodrome sends the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles across dimensions to Eternia, where they join with MOTU heroes in the battle for the Power of Grayskull".

Mattel had previously unveiled figures of Donatello, Mutated He-Man, Leonardo, Man-At-Arms Krang, Mouse-Jaw (Trap-Jaw), Raphael, Mutated Ram-Man, Shredder, Beast Man, Sla'ker, and Mutated Moss Man. The official launch occurred today, January 1st, but it's currently unclear whether these will be released in a single wave or in two waves, and if there are retailer exclusives in the mix. What we do know is that, at the time of writing, several figures are in-stock and shipping now here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon, and we expect more figures to be added. Links to additional figures from the debut wave will be added when they become available.

"Bringing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into Masters of the Universe is a dream come true for many action figure fans. This is an unprecedented moment to collide fan-favorite properties – never been done before in the rich history of both brands," said PJ Lewis, VP and Global Head of Action Figures at Mattel. "This collaboration represents two great brands that will ignite the imaginations of fans young and old alike."

"It's thrilling to see this special collection between Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe come to fruition," said Dion Vlachos, Executive Vice President, Licensing and Retail, Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "Two incredibly popular franchises with multi-generational appeal coming together for a one-of-a-kind crossover toy line is something we know fans will embrace."

Masters of The Universe: Revolution Release Date

Masters of The Universe: Revolution will arrive on January 25th. Aside from Motherboard becoming a big player, the series is also bringing back a familiar face from Eternia's past. Hordak, the villain who fought both He-Man and She-Ra, is confirmed to play a big role in this 2024 animated series landing on January 25th and will be voiced by none other than legendary voice actor Keith David.

Netflix shared a new synopsis of the upcoming second season of this brand new take on the world of Eternia, "It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"