Massive Tokyo Ghoul: re Complete Manga Box Set Launches With a Discount

Recently, Viz Media announced that a box set containing all 16 volumes of manga from the Tokyo Ghoul sequel Tokyo Ghoul: re will be arriving on October 20th complete with an exclusive double sided poster bonus. If you have some space on your bookshelf you can make sure that a copy will be on your doorstep on that date starting right now.

Pre-orders for the Tokyo Ghoul: re Complete Box Set are live here on Amazon for $152, which is 10% off the list price. Note that you won't be charged until it ships, and you'll lock down this deal and any additional deals that occur during the pre-order period. That having been said, RightStuf also has the box set on sale for $127.49, which is around 25% off. Amazon also has the 14 volume original Tokyo Ghoul Complete box set on sale right here for $98.93 (37% off).

The official description for the box set reads:

"In the world of Tokyo Ghoul, sometimes the only way to fight monsters is to become one…

The Commission of Counter Ghoul is the only organization fighting the Ghoul menace, and they will use every tool at their disposal to protect humanity from its ultimate predator. Their newest weapon in this hidden war is an experimental procedure that implants human investigators with a Ghoul’s Kagune, giving them Ghoul powers and abilities. But both the procedure and the newly formed Qs Squad are untested. Will they become heroes…or monsters?!"

